...transfers body weight from the tender ball of foot to the sturdy back heel. It does this by providing a comfortable cradle for the heel to rest in, vs. the typical slant of a high heel.
...cushions and prevents feet from sliding forward. This special mold reduces pressure in the ball of foot, absorbs shock with each step, and prevents a cramped toe box.
Constructed with special density EVA, the modifications are engineered to reduce the typical pains associated with high heels and last for years
No more unbearable pain in the ball of foot, excruciating blisters and pinched toes
Each stiletto is individually hand-made and lovingly crafted from the finest goatskin leather
We carefully source from responsible manufacturing partners with strict standards for environment protection and worker conditions
Olivia S.
For years, I had to accept that I just couldn’t wear heels anymore like I used to. I’ve tried block heels, platforms and wedges but I always had to bring a purse big enough to fit flats. When I first put these on, I knew they were different - they felt so comfortable! I wore them to my company holiday party and danced all night!
Mia R.
Have to admit when I came across these… I was skeptical. But the design changes made sense so I gave it a try. Wore them to work and didn’t have to change into flats by the end of the day. Will be buying them in every color you offer :)
Lindsay K.
I’ve always been a huge fan of putting inserts in my heels, I always stick one or even two pairs before heading out in any heels. These are so different! They feel so much better than inserts that you have to stick in. And the thing in the back - I’ve never even thought of that before! These really work, you will really feel the difference after walking in them for a bit. I hope they come out with more styles fast!